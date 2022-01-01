公司目录
Grubhub 薪资

Grubhub的薪资范围从低端的产品设计师年度总薪酬$19,632到高端的软件工程经理$320,000。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Grubhub. 最后更新： 8/19/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Software Engineer 1 $140K
Software Engineer 2 $170K
Senior Software Engineer $217K
Staff Software Engineer $272K

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

站点可靠性工程师

产品经理
Product Manager II $165K
Senior Product Manager $196K
软件工程经理
Median $320K

数据科学家
Median $150K
业务分析师
Median $95K
数据分析师
Median $140K
数据科学经理
Median $185K
会计师
$126K
业务运营
$296K
业务运营经理
$125K
财务分析师
$87.6K
人力资源
$74.6K
市场营销
$51K
市场运营
$103K
合作伙伴经理
$115K
产品设计师
$19.6K
项目经理
$160K
招聘人员
$101K
销售
$128K
解决方案架构师
$85.6K

数据架构师

技术项目经理
$101K
用户体验研究员
$98K
归属期

40%

1

30%

2

15%

3

15%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Grubhub，RSUs受4年归属期的约束：

  • 40% 归属期 1st- (40.00% 每年)

  • 30% 归属期 2nd- (7.50% 每季度)

  • 15% 归属期 3rd- (3.75% 每季度)

  • 15% 归属期 4th- (3.75% 每季度)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Grubhub，RSUs受4年归属期的约束：

  • 25% 归属期 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 归属期 2nd- (6.25% 每季度)

  • 25% 归属期 3rd- (6.25% 每季度)

  • 25% 归属期 4th- (6.25% 每季度)

常见问题

据报道，Grubhub最高薪的职位是软件工程经理，年总薪酬为$320,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Grubhub的年总薪酬中位数为$127,379。

