Chewy 薪资

Chewy的薪资范围从客户服务职位的年总薪酬$41,392（低端）到数据科学经理职位的$557,200（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Chewy. 最后更新： 11/18/2025

软件工程师
Software Engineer 1 $143K
Software Engineer 2 $207K
Software Engineer 3 $242K
Staff Software Engineer $362K

机器学习工程师

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

商业智能工程师

研究科学家

数据科学家
Data Scientist 1 $116K
Data Scientist 2 $178K
Data Scientist 3 $226K
Staff Data Scientist $448K
产品经理
Senior Product Manager $244K
Associate Director Product Management $298K

软件工程经理
Software Development Manager $304K
Director $519K
产品设计师
Median $170K

用户体验设计师

财务分析师
Median $140K
项目群经理
Median $219K
技术项目经理
Median $260K
业务分析师
Median $170K
市场营销
Median $296K
项目经理
Median $202K
数据分析师
Median $157K
业务运营经理
Median $128K
人力资源
Median $200K
市场运营
Median $61.3K
信息技术专员
Median $230K
业务运营
$112K
业务拓展
$487K
客户服务
$41.4K
数据科学经理
$557K
产品设计经理
$201K
招聘专员
Median $172K
销售
$145K
解决方案架构师
$251K

数据架构师

归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Chewy，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (12.50% 半年)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (12.50% 半年)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (12.50% 半年)

常见问题

Chewy薪资最高的职位是数据科学经理 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$557,200。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Chewy的年度总薪酬中位数为$204,651。

