公司目录
Grubhub
Grubhub 福利

$4,995

保险、健康与福祉
  • Health Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Free Snacks $730

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Vision Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Free Lunch

  • Paternity Leave

  • Sick Time

  • Maternity Leave

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Disability Insurance

    • 家庭
  • Fertility Assistance

    Egg Freezing

  • Remote Work

    • 津贴与折扣
  • Employee Credit $2,600

    $50 per week

  • Learning and Development

  • Employee Discount

    • 其他
  • Donation Match

