Grainger in United States的软件工程经理薪酬范围从Senior Software Engineering Manager级别的每year$264K到Director级别的每year$340K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$230K。 查看Grainger总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/1/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Software Engineering Manager I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineering Manager II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineering Manager
$264K
$210K
$14.5K
$39K
Director
$340K
$248K
$30K
$62.5K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
