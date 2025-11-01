公司目录
Grainger
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪资
  • 软件工程经理

  • 所有软件工程经理薪资

Grainger 软件工程经理 薪资

Grainger in United States的软件工程经理薪酬范围从Senior Software Engineering Manager级别的每year$264K到Director级别的每year$340K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$230K。 查看Grainger总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/1/2025

平均薪酬按 薪酬按 等级
添加薪酬对比等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Software Engineering Manager I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineering Manager II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineering Manager
$264K
$210K
$14.5K
$39K
Director
$340K
$248K
$30K
$62.5K
查看 2 更多等级
添加薪酬对比等级
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
最新薪资提交
添加添加薪资添加薪资待遇

公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
导出数据查看职位空缺

贡献数据
职业等级是什么 Grainger?

在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

订阅已验证的 软件工程经理 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

常见问题

Grainger in United States软件工程经理职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$340,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Grainger in United States软件工程经理职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$263,000。

推荐职位

    未找到Grainger的推荐职位

相关公司

  • HPE
  • Synopsys
  • Applied Materials
  • Texas Instruments
  • Cadence Design Systems
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源