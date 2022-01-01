公司目录
Texas Instruments
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司

Texas Instruments 薪资

Texas Instruments的薪资范围从风险投资家职位的年总薪酬$2,448（低端）到法务职位的$295,470（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Texas Instruments. 最后更新： 12/1/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
硬件工程师
24 $25.5K
26 $35.6K
28 $63.1K
29 $97.5K
30 $107K

模拟工程师

专用集成电路工程师

系统级芯片工程师

嵌入式硬件工程师

软件工程师
24 $27.3K
26 $40.6K
28 $62.1K

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

网络工程师

嵌入式系统软件工程师

电气工程师
24 $106K
26 $133K
28 $152K
29 $211K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
机械工程师
24 $99.7K
26 $124K
28 $143K

制造工程师

设计工程师

测试工程师

维护工程师

市场营销
24 $131K
26 $131K
28 $150K
29 $241K
化学工程师
Median $113K

工艺工程师

设施工程师

销售
26 $196K
28 $249K

外勤销售代表

项目经理
Median $185K
销售工程师
24 $156K
26 $191K
产品设计师
Median $125K
软件工程经理
Median $97.4K
项目群经理
Median $252K
业务分析师
Median $105K
业务拓展
Median $259K
信息技术专员
Median $86K
解决方案架构师
Median $156K
会计师
$45.2K
业务运营经理
$227K
数据分析师
$86.3K
数据科学家
$112K
设施经理
$206K
财务分析师
$128K
平面设计师
$106K
人力资源
$88.9K
法务
$295K
市场运营
$45.5K
材料工程师
$161K
产品设计经理
$69.6K
产品经理
$72.8K
技术客户经理
$203K
技术项目经理
$207K
风险投资家
$2.4K
找不到您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面 添加您的薪资 来帮助解锁页面。


归属时间表

0%

1

0%

2

0%

3

100%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Texas Instruments，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 0% 归属于 1st- (0.00% 年度)

  • 0% 归属于 2nd- (0.00% 年度)

  • 0% 归属于 3rd- (0.00% 年度)

  • 100% 归属于 4th- (100.00% 年度)

有疑问？向社区提问。

访问Levels.fyi社区，与不同公司的员工交流，获取职业建议等更多内容。

立即访问！

常见问题

Texas Instruments薪资最高的职位是法务 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$295,470。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Texas Instruments的年度总薪酬中位数为$124,324。

推荐职位

    未找到Texas Instruments的推荐职位

相关公司

  • Applied Materials
  • Western Digital
  • Cadence Design Systems
  • Seagate
  • Lam Research
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/texas-instruments/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.