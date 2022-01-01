公司目录
Synopsys的薪资范围从技术写作专员职位的年总薪酬$21,220（低端）到软件工程经理职位的$413,667（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 新思科技. 最后更新： 9/16/2025

$160K

硬件工程师
64 $92.7K
65 $119K
66 $161K
67 $159K
68 $200K
69 $250K
100 $321K

专用集成电路工程师

系统芯片工程师

现场可编程门阵列工程师

软件工程师
64 $94.1K
65 $124K
66 $172K
67 $193K
68 $223K
69 $296K
100 $401K

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

生产软件工程师

研究科学家

产品经理
69 $284K
100 $343K

网络安全分析师
Median $121K
软件工程经理
69 $317K
100 $414K
解决方案架构师
Median $310K

数据架构师

云安全架构师

技术项目经理
Median $45.5K
电气工程师
Median $326K
产品设计师
Median $145K
产品设计经理
Median $330K
数据科学家
Median $154K
销售
Median $331K
项目群经理
Median $357K
业务分析师
$140K
客户服务
$87.1K
客户成功
$90.5K
数据分析师
$45.2K
数据科学经理
$159K
财务分析师
$151K
人力资源
$270K
信息技术专员
$34.6K
管理顾问
$257K
市场营销
$175K
机械工程师
$39.9K
项目经理
$146K
销售工程师
$120K
技术写作专员
$21.2K
用户体验研究员
$193K
归属时间表

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票类型
RSU

在Synopsys，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：

  • 33.3% 归属于 1st- (33.30% 年度)

  • 33.3% 归属于 2nd- (33.30% 年度)

  • 33.3% 归属于 3rd- (33.30% 年度)

常见问题

Synopsys薪资最高的职位是软件工程经理 at the 100 level，年度总薪酬为$413,667。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Synopsys的年度总薪酬中位数为$166,156。

