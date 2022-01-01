公司目录
Blink Health
Blink Health 薪资

Blink Health的薪资范围从软件工程师职位的年总薪酬$35,529（低端）到数据科学经理职位的$504,161（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Blink Health. 最后更新： 10/10/2025

$160K

软件工程师
IC4 $35.5K
IC5 $77K

后端软件工程师

产品经理
Median $235K
业务分析师
$189K

数据科学经理
$504K
数据科学家
Median $150K
产品设计师
Median $165K
软件工程经理
Median $275K
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
Options

在Blink Health，Options采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (6.25% 季度)

常见问题

Blink Health薪资最高的职位是数据科学经理 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$504,161。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Blink Health的年度总薪酬中位数为$177,025。

