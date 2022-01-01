公司目录
Rally Health
Rally Health 薪资

Rally Health的薪资范围从低端的人力资源年度总薪酬$89,445到高端的数据科学家$321,300。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Rally Health. 最后更新： 8/20/2025

$160K

数据科学家
$321K
人力资源
$89.4K
产品设计师
Median $153K

产品经理
Median $210K
招聘人员
$156K
软件工程经理
Median $305K
技术项目经理
$219K
归属期

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
Options

在Rally Health，Options受4年归属期的约束：

  • 25% 归属期 1st- (12.50% 每半年)

  • 25% 归属期 2nd- (12.50% 每半年)

  • 25% 归属期 3rd- (12.50% 每半年)

  • 25% 归属期 4th- (12.50% 每半年)

常见问题

据报道，Rally Health最高薪的职位是数据科学家 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$321,300。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Rally Health的年总薪酬中位数为$210,000。

