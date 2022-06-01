公司目录
Berkadia
Berkadia 薪资

Berkadia的薪资范围从财务分析师职位的年总薪酬$9,652（低端）到数据科学家职位的$201,000（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Berkadia. 最后更新： 8/26/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Median $120K
财务分析师
Median $9.7K
数据科学家
$201K

产品设计师
$117K
产品经理
$44.5K
常见问题

Berkadia薪资最高的职位是数据科学家 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$201,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Berkadia的年度总薪酬中位数为$116,580。

