公司目录
Berkadia
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
热门洞察
  • 分享一些关于Berkadia的独特见解，可能对他人有所帮助（例如：面试技巧、团队选择、独特文化等）。
    • 关于

    Berkadia, a joint venture of Berkshire Hathaway and Jefferies Financial Group, is a leader in the commercial real estate industry, offering a robust suite of services to our multifamily and commercial property clients. Powered by deep relationships and industry-changing technology, our people sell, finance, and service commercial real estate, providing support for the entire life cycle of our clients’ assets. Our unique ownership structure allows us to put our clients’ interests first and create a marketplace that delivers a superior experience.

    http://www.berkadia.com
    官网
    2009
    成立年份
    2,750
    员工人数
    $500M-$1B
    预估营收
    总部

    在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

    订阅已验证的 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

    本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

    推荐职位

      未找到Berkadia的推荐职位

    相关公司

    • Princeton Property Management
    • Cadre
    • Vanguard
    • EAB
    • Advantis Global
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他资源