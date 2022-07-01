Каталог компаній
Voloridge Investment Management
    • Про компанію

    Voloridge is a quantitative investment management firm built upon a foundation of collaboration. Our team includes award-winning researchers, skilled data analysts, cutting-edge technologists and financial professionals who understand that our success is due to the remarkable way we work together. Our team is made of relentless innovators on a quest to create value for our investors. We strive to operate at a high level of integrity and spend our days solving complex problems in a sophisticated quantitative environment.

    voloridge.com
    Веб-сайт
    2009
    Рік заснування
    145
    Кількість працівників
    $1M-$10M
    Орієнтовний дохід
    Головний офіс

