Onex
Onex Зарплати

Зарплата Onex варіюється від $12,158 загальної компенсації на рік для Інженер-програміст на нижньому рівні до $170,145 для Архітектор рішень на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Onex. Останнє оновлення: 11/28/2025

Інженер-програміст
Median $12.2K
Бізнес-аналітик
$123K
Спеціаліст з інформаційних технологій (ІТ)
$61.7K

Маркетинг
$88.2K
Продакт-дизайнер
$136K
Продакт-менеджер
$110K
Продажі
$121K
Архітектор рішень
$170K
Технічний програм-менеджер
$21.3K
Не знаходите свою посаду?

Шукайте всі зарплати на нашій сторінці компенсацій або додайте свою зарплату щоб допомогти відкрити сторінку.


Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Onex - це Архітектор рішень at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $170,145. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Onex складає $110,223.

Інші ресурси

