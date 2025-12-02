ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Technicolor
Technicolor ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ เงินเดือน

ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Technicolor อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/2/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$152K - $177K
United Kingdom
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$141K$152K$177K$197K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ Technicolor in United Kingdom อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี £147,258 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Technicolor สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ in United Kingdom คือ £105,184

