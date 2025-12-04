ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
CGB Enterprises
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
    Levels FYI Logo
  • เงินเดือน
  • วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์

  • เงินเดือนทั้งหมดของ วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์

CGB Enterprises วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ in United States ที่ CGB Enterprises อยู่ในช่วง $69.7K ถึง $97.4K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ CGB Enterprises อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/4/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$75.6K - $91.6K
United States
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$69.7K$75.6K$91.6K$97.4K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

เราต้องการเพียง 2 เพิ่มเติม วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ข้อมูลเงินเดือน ที่ CGB Enterprises เพื่อปลดล็อค!

เชิญเพื่อนและชุมชนของคุณมาเพิ่มข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่เปิดเผยตัวตนในเวลาไม่ถึง 60 วินาที ข้อมูลที่มากขึ้นหมายถึงข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่ดีกว่าสำหรับผู้หางานอย่างคุณและชุมชนของเรา!

💰 ดูทั้งหมด เงินเดือน

💪 ส่งข้อมูล เงินเดือนของคุณ


ส่งข้อมูล
ระดับอาชีพใน CGB Enterprises?

รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ CGB Enterprises in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $97,440 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ CGB Enterprises สำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ in United States คือ $69,720

งานแนะนำ

    ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ CGB Enterprises

บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

  • Apple
  • PayPal
  • Amazon
  • Spotify
  • DoorDash
  • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cgb-enterprises/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.