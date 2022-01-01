ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Bentley Systems
Bentley Systems เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Bentley Systems อยู่ในช่วง $8,861 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง นักเขียนเทคนิค ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $112,435 สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Bentley Systems. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 8/26/2025

$160K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $88.7K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ฟูลสแตก

ฝ่ายขาย
Median $100K
บริการลูกค้า
$49K

นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
$90.5K
ที่ปรึกษาด้านการจัดการ
$50.6K
การตลาด
$78.6K
วิศวกรเครื่องกล
$25.5K
นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
$64.3K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
$99.2K
ผู้จัดการโครงการ
$108K
นักวิเคราะห์ความปลอดภัยไサเบอร์
$99.5K
ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
$112K
นักเขียนเทคนิค
$8.9K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Bentley Systems คือ ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $112,435 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Bentley Systems คือ $88,740

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ