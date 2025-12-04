ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Bentley Systems
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
    Levels FYI Logo
  • เงินเดือน
  • การตลาด

  • เงินเดือนทั้งหมดของ การตลาด

Bentley Systems การตลาด เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย การตลาด in Singapore ที่ Bentley Systems อยู่ในช่วง SGD 82.7K ถึง SGD 120K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Bentley Systems อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/4/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$72.7K - $84.4K
Singapore
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$64.1K$72.7K$84.4K$93K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

เราต้องการเพียง 3 เพิ่มเติม การตลาด ข้อมูลเงินเดือน ที่ Bentley Systems เพื่อปลดล็อค!

เชิญเพื่อนและชุมชนของคุณมาเพิ่มข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่เปิดเผยตัวตนในเวลาไม่ถึง 60 วินาที ข้อมูลที่มากขึ้นหมายถึงข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่ดีกว่าสำหรับผู้หางานอย่างคุณและชุมชนของเรา!

💰 ดูทั้งหมด เงินเดือน

💪 ส่งข้อมูล เงินเดือนของคุณ


ส่งข้อมูล
ระดับอาชีพใน Bentley Systems?

รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว การตลาด ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ การตลาด ที่ Bentley Systems in Singapore อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี SGD 119,992 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Bentley Systems สำหรับตำแหน่ง การตลาด in Singapore คือ SGD 82,684

งานแนะนำ

    ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Bentley Systems

บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

  • EPAM Systems
  • Cognizant
  • FactSet
  • Gartner
  • CSG
  • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/bentley-systems/salaries/marketing.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.