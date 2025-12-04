ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย บริการลูกค้า in Netherlands ที่ Bentley Systems อยู่ในช่วง €35.1K ถึง €49.8K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Bentley Systems อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/4/2025

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ บริการลูกค้า ที่ Bentley Systems in Netherlands อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี €49,838 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Bentley Systems สำหรับตำแหน่ง บริการลูกค้า in Netherlands คือ €35,056

