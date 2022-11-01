Bank of Ireland เงินเดือน

ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
เงินเดือนของ Bank of Ireland อยู่ในช่วง $44,957 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $93,083 สำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Bank of Ireland. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/17/2025

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $93.1K
นักวิเคราะห์ความปลอดภัยไซเบอร์
Median $63K
นักบัญชี
$61.7K

นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ
$45K
นักวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล
$68.2K
ผู้จัดการวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
$70.4K
นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
$73.2K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
$83.1K
ผู้จัดการโครงการ
$72.3K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Bank of Ireland คือ วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $93,083 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Bank of Ireland คือ $70,444

