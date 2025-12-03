ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Ansys
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
    Levels FYI Logo
  • เงินเดือน
  • วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์

  • เงินเดือนทั้งหมดของ วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์

Ansys วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทน วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ in United States ที่ Ansys อยู่ในช่วง $98.7K ต่อyear สำหรับ P1 ถึง $150K ต่อyear สำหรับ P4 แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in United States รวม $136K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Ansys อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/3/2025

เฉลี่ย ค่าตอบแทนตาม ระดับ
เพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเปรียบเทียบระดับ
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
P1
Software Engineer 1(ระดับเริ่มต้น)
$98.7K
$88.5K
$4.7K
$5.5K
P2
Software Engineer 2
$126K
$107K
$9.2K
$9.8K
P3
Senior Software Engineer
$139K
$114K
$13.6K
$11.3K
P4
Lead Software Engineer
$150K
$118K
$15.9K
$16.1K
ดู 4 ระดับอื่นๆ
เพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเปรียบเทียบระดับ
การส่งข้อมูลเงินเดือนล่าสุด
เพิ่มเพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเพิ่มค่าตอบแทน

บริษัท

สถานที่ | วันที่

ระดับตำแหน่ง

แท็ก

ปีประสบการณ์

รวม / ที่บริษัท

ค่าตอบแทนรวม

เงินเดือนฐาน | หุ้น (ปี) | โบนัส
ไม่พบข้อมูลเงินเดือน
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
ส่งออกข้อมูลดูตำแหน่งงานว่าง
เงินเดือนฝึกงาน

ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ

33%

ปี 1

33%

ปี 2

33%

ปี 3

ประเภทหุ้น
RSU

ที่ Ansys RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 3 ปี:

  • 33% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (33.00% รายปี)

  • 33% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (33.00% รายปี)

  • 33% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (33.00% รายปี)



รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

ตำแหน่งที่รวมอยู่ในข้อมูล

ส่งตำแหน่งใหม่

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ส่วนหลัง

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ฟูลสแต็ก

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์การผลิต

นักวิทยาศาสตร์วิจัย

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ Ansys in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $167,000 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Ansys สำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ in United States คือ $136,000

งานแนะนำ

    ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Ansys

บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

  • Perficient
  • Zebra Technologies
  • Mercury Systems
  • RealPage
  • Northrop Grumman
  • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/ansys/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.