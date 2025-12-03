ค่าตอบแทน วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ in United States ที่ Ansys อยู่ในช่วง $98.7K ต่อyear สำหรับ P1 ถึง $150K ต่อyear สำหรับ P4 แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in United States รวม $136K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Ansys อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/3/2025
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
P1
$98.7K
$88.5K
$4.7K
$5.5K
P2
$126K
$107K
$9.2K
$9.8K
P3
$139K
$114K
$13.6K
$11.3K
P4
$150K
$118K
$15.9K
$16.1K
บริษัท
ระดับตำแหน่ง
ปีประสบการณ์
ค่าตอบแทนรวม
33%
ปี 1
33%
ปี 2
33%
ปี 3
ที่ Ansys RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 3 ปี:
33% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (33.00% รายปี)
33% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (33.00% รายปี)
33% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (33.00% รายปี)
