ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
ADNOC
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
    Levels FYI Logo
  • เงินเดือน
  • ผู้จัดการโครงการทางเทคนิค

  • เงินเดือนทั้งหมดของ ผู้จัดการโครงการทางเทคนิค

ADNOC ผู้จัดการโครงการทางเทคนิค เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย ผู้จัดการโครงการทางเทคนิค in United Arab Emirates ที่ ADNOC อยู่ในช่วง AED 334K ถึง AED 456K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ ADNOC อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/2/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$97.4K - $118K
United Arab Emirates
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$91K$97.4K$118K$124K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

เราต้องการเพียง 3 เพิ่มเติม ผู้จัดการโครงการทางเทคนิค ข้อมูลเงินเดือน ที่ ADNOC เพื่อปลดล็อค!

เชิญเพื่อนและชุมชนของคุณมาเพิ่มข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่เปิดเผยตัวตนในเวลาไม่ถึง 60 วินาที ข้อมูลที่มากขึ้นหมายถึงข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่ดีกว่าสำหรับผู้หางานอย่างคุณและชุมชนของเรา!

💰 ดูทั้งหมด เงินเดือน

💪 ส่งข้อมูล เงินเดือนของคุณ


ส่งข้อมูล
ระดับอาชีพใน ADNOC?

รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว ผู้จัดการโครงการทางเทคนิค ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ ผู้จัดการโครงการทางเทคนิค ที่ ADNOC in United Arab Emirates อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี AED 455,893 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ ADNOC สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการโครงการทางเทคนิค in United Arab Emirates คือ AED 334,059

งานแนะนำ

    ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ ADNOC

บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

  • Amazon
  • Roblox
  • Flipkart
  • Uber
  • DoorDash
  • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/adnoc/salaries/technical-program-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.