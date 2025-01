What is the salary of a Management Consultant in Greater Houston Area, US? The average total compensation of a Management Consultant in Greater Houston Area, US is $160,000.

What is the minimum salary of a Management Consultant in Greater Houston Area, US? While there is no minimum salary for a Management Consultant in Greater Houston Area, US, the average total compensation is $160,000.

What company pays the most for a Management Consultant in Greater Houston Area, US? The highest paying company for a Management Consultant in Greater Houston Area, US is McKinsey with an average total compensation of $232,000.