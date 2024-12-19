Zombieswarm in
What do you think is going to be the next big tech trend?
Obviously AI/ML are going to be the main focus for a while, but curious what other things you guys think might become a trend in tech in the future?
I don’t agree with the comments saying quantum, most of the projected applications of quantum are stuff like scientific computing and simulation. Not so much regular people stuff, which von neumann machines will continue to excel at.
