Företagskatalog
Willis Towers Watson
Jobbar du här? Hävda ditt företag

Willis Towers Watson Löner

Willis Towers Watsons löner varierar från $19,281 i total ersättning per år för en Cybersecurity Analyst i den lägre delen till $227,515 för en Lösningsarkitekt i den högre delen. Levels.fyi samlar anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på Willis Towers Watson. Senast uppdaterad: 10/10/2025

$160K

Få Betalt, Inte Lurad

Vi har förhandlat tusentals erbjudanden och uppnår regelbundet 300 000+ kr (ibland 3 miljoner+ kr) i höjningar. Få din lön förhandlad eller ditt CV granskat av riktiga experter - rekryterare som gör det dagligen.

Aktuarie
Median $123K
Affärsanalytiker
Median $65K
Managementkonsult
Median $90K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
Produktchef
Median $107K
Affärsutveckling
$46.5K
Kundservice
$69.7K
Datavetare
$41.7K
Projektledare
$79K
Försäljning
$63.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$19.3K
Mjukvaruingenjör
$54.1K
Chef för mjukvaruingenjörer
Median $120K
Lösningsarkitekt
$228K
Totalersättning
$81.3K
Saknar du din titel?

Sök efter alla löner på vår kompensationssida eller lägg till din lön för att hjälpa till att låsa upp sidan.


Vanliga frågor

Den högst betalda rollen som rapporterats på Willis Towers Watson är Lösningsarkitekt at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total ersättning på $227,515. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på Willis Towers Watson är $74,339.

Utvalda jobb

    Inga utvalda jobb hittades för Willis Towers Watson

Relaterade företag

  • EQ
  • Aon
  • BlackRock
  • Jack Henry & Associates
  • Broadridge
  • Se alla företag ➜

Andra resurser