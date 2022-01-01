Företagskatalog
Willis Towers Watson
Willis Towers Watson Förmåner

Försäkring, hälsa och välbefinnande
  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Custom Work Station

  • Disability Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Health Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Maternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Paternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Sabbatical

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Pet Insurance

  • Sick Time

  • Vision Insurance

    • Ekonomi och pension
  • 401k

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    • Förmåner och rabatter
  • Learning and Development

  • Employee Discount

  • Tuition Reimbursement

    • Annat
  • Donation Match

  • Volunteer Time Off

