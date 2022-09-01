Företagskatalog
Stats Perform
Stats Perform Löner

Stats Performs löner varierar från $34,667 i total ersättning per år för en Informationsteknolog (IT) i den lägre delen till $135,675 för en Produktchef i den högre delen. Levels.fyi samlar anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på Stats Perform. Senast uppdaterad: 9/9/2025

$160K

Mjukvaruingenjör
Median $54.6K
Informationsteknolog (IT)
$34.7K
Produktchef
$136K

Vanliga frågor

Den högst betalda rollen som rapporterats på Stats Perform är Produktchef at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total ersättning på $135,675. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på Stats Perform är $54,571.

Andra resurser