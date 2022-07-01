Direktorijum kompanija
Voloridge Investment Management
Voloridge Investment Management Plate

Plate Voloridge Investment Management kreću se od $78,499 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Дата Аналитичар na nižem nivou do $489,600 za Дата Сајенс Менаџер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Voloridge Investment Management. Poslednja izmena: 10/17/2025

Софтверски Инжењер
Median $200K
Дата Аналитичар
$78.5K
Дата Сајенс Менаџер
$490K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Дата Сајентист
$248K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Voloridge Investment Management je Дата Сајенс Менаџер at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $489,600. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Voloridge Investment Management je $224,176.

