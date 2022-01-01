Direktorijum kompanija
thredUP
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju

thredUP Plate

Plate thredUP kreću se od $91,728 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Menadžer Proizvoda na nižem nivou do $226,000 za Softverski Inženjer na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u thredUP. Poslednja izmena: 11/16/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Poslovni Analitičar
$134K
Korisnička Podrška
$101K
Marketing
Median $115K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
Menadžer Proizvoda
$91.7K
Softverski Inženjer
Median $226K
Ne vidite svoj naziv pozicije?

Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u thredUP je Softverski Inženjer sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $226,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u thredUP je $115,000.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za thredUP

Srodne kompanije

  • Under Armour
  • URBN
  • Poshmark
  • The RealReal
  • Columbia Sportswear
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi