Direktorijum kompanija
Split Software
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju

Split Software Plate

Plate Split Software kreću se od $78,400 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Људски Ресурси na nižem nivou do $208,000 za Софтверски Инжењер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Split Software. Poslednja izmena: 9/20/2025

$160K

Budite Plaćeni, Ne Iskorišćeni

Pregovarali smo o hiljadama ponuda i redovno postižemo povećanja od 30.000+ dolara (ponekad i 300.000+ dolara). Neka vam se plata pregovara ili vaš rezime pregleda od strane pravih stručnjaka - regrutara koji se time bave svakodnevno.

Софтверски Инжењер
Median $208K
Дата Аналитичар
$81.6K
Људски Ресурси
$78.4K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Солушн Архитекта
$174K
Ne vidite svoj naziv pozicije?

Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Split Software je Софтверски Инжењер sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $208,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Split Software je $127,863.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Split Software

Srodne kompanije

  • Optimizely
  • Checkr
  • FullStory
  • Ab Initio Software
  • Axoni
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi