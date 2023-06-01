Direktorijum kompanija
Shortcut
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju

Shortcut Plate

Plate Shortcut kreću se od $83,018 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Продукт Дизајнер na nižem nivou do $231,150 za Софтверски Инжењер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Shortcut. Poslednja izmena: 9/19/2025

$160K

Budite Plaćeni, Ne Iskorišćeni

Pregovarali smo o hiljadama ponuda i redovno postižemo povećanja od 30.000+ dolara (ponekad i 300.000+ dolara). Neka vam se plata pregovara ili vaš rezime pregleda od strane pravih stručnjaka - regrutara koji se time bave svakodnevno.

Продукт Дизајнер
$83K
Софтверски Инжењер
$231K
Солушн Архитекта
$85.4K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Ne vidite svoj naziv pozicije?

Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

The highest paying role reported at Shortcut is Софтверски Инжењер at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $231,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Shortcut is $85,425.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Shortcut

Srodne kompanije

  • Netflix
  • Airbnb
  • Square
  • Tesla
  • Coinbase
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi