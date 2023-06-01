Direktorijum kompanija
Jane Technologies Plate

Plate Jane Technologies kreću se od $160,800 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Дата Сајентист na nižem nivou do $266,325 za Продукт Менаџер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Jane Technologies. Poslednja izmena: 9/14/2025

$160K

Дата Сајентист
$161K
Продукт Менаџер
$266K
Софтверски Инжењер
$209K

Софтверски Инжењеринг Менаџер
$174K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Jane Technologies je Продукт Менаџер at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $266,325. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Jane Technologies je $191,157.

Drugi resursi