Behaviour Interactive
Behaviour Interactive Softverski Inženjer Plate

Medijana Softverski Inženjer kompenzacionog paketa in Canada u Behaviour Interactive iznosi CA$98K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Behaviour Interactive. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/3/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
Behaviour Interactive
Software Engineer
Montreal, QC, Canada
Ukupno godišnje
$70.9K
Nivo
P2
Osnovna plata
$67.2K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$3.7K
Godine u kompaniji
1 Godina
Godine iskustva
7 Godine
ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Softverski Inženjer poziciju u Behaviour Interactive in Canada iznosi CA$117,491 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Behaviour Interactive za Softverski Inženjer poziciju in Canada je CA$93,955.

