Bank of Ireland Plate

Plate Bank of Ireland kreću se od $44,957 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Poslovni Analitičar na nižem nivou do $93,083 za Softverski Inženjer na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Bank of Ireland. Poslednja izmena: 11/17/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $93.1K
Analitičar Sajber Bezbednosti
Median $63K
Računovođa
$61.7K

Poslovni Analitičar
$45K
Analitičar Podataka
$68.2K
Menadžer Nauke o Podacima
$70.4K
Naučnik Podataka
$73.2K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$83.1K
Menadžer Projekta
$72.3K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Bank of Ireland je Softverski Inženjer sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $93,083. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Bank of Ireland je $70,444.

