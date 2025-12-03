Direktorijum kompanija
Ansys
  • Plate
  • Softverski Inženjer

  • Sve Softverski Inženjer plate

Ansys Softverski Inženjer Plate

Softverski Inženjer kompenzacija in United States u Ansys kreće se od $98.7K po year za P1 do $150K po year za P4. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in United States iznosi $136K. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Ansys. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/3/2025

Prosečna Kompenzacija po Nivo
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
P1
Software Engineer 1(Početni nivo)
$98.7K
$88.5K
$4.7K
$5.5K
P2
Software Engineer 2
$126K
$107K
$9.2K
$9.8K
P3
Senior Software Engineer
$139K
$114K
$13.6K
$11.3K
P4
Lead Software Engineer
$150K
$118K
$15.9K
$16.1K
Plate za praksu

Raspored sticanja

33%

GOD 1

33%

GOD 2

33%

GOD 3

Tip akcija
RSU

U kompaniji Ansys, RSUs su podložni 3-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 33% stiče se u 1st-GOD (33.00% godišnje)

  • 33% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (33.00% godišnje)

  • 33% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (33.00% godišnje)



Primajte verifikovane plate u svom inboksu

Pretplatite se na verifikovane Softverski Inženjer ponude.Dobićete detaljnu analizu kompenzacije putem email-a.

Ovaj sajt je zaštićen reCAPTCHA sistemom i Google Politika privatnosti i Uslovi korišćenja se primenjuju.

Uključeni Nazivi

Pošaljite Novi Naziv

Backend softverski inženjer

Ful-stek softverski inženjer

Produkcijski softverski inženjer

Naučni istraživač

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Softverski Inženjer poziciju u Ansys in United States iznosi $167,000 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Ansys za Softverski Inženjer poziciju in United States je $136,000.

