Каталог Компанија
Airgap Networks
Радите овде? Затражите своју компанију
Главни увиди
  • Допринесите нечим јединственим о Airgap Networks што би могло бити корисно другима (нпр. савети за интервју, избор тимова, јединствена култура, итд.).
    • О нама

    Airgap is a cybersecurity company that offers a "Zero Trust Isolation Platform" to protect organizations from ransomware threats. Their solution can defend against breaches and vulnerabilities within a network, and includes a powerful "Ransomware Kill Switch." Airgap's technology can be quickly deployed without the need for agents or design changes. Founded by cybersecurity experts, their solution is trusted by large enterprises and service providers. For more information, visit https://airgap.io or contact info@airgap.io.

    https://airgap.io
    Веб-сајт
    2019
    Година оснивања
    31
    Број запослених
    $0-$1M
    Процењени приход
    Седиште

    Добијте верификоване плате у своје сандуче

    Претплатите се на верификоване понуде.Добићете детаљну разградњу података о компензацијама путем е-поште. Сазнајте више

    Овај сајт је заштићен реCAPTCHA и Google-овом Политиком приватности и Условима коришћења услуге примењују се.

    Издвојени послови

      Нису пронађени истакнути послови за Airgap Networks

    Повезане компаније

    • Uber
    • Netflix
    • Spotify
    • Coinbase
    • Flipkart
    • Погледајте све компаније ➜

    Остали ресурси