Imenik podjetij
SRI International
Delate tukaj? Zahtevajte vaše podjetje

SRI International Plače

Plače SRI International se gibljejo od $100,667 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Strojni inženir na spodnjem koncu do $271,350 za Vodja tehničnih programov na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri SRI International. Zadnja posodobitev: 11/30/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Strojni inženir
P3 $101K
P5 $157K
Podatkovni znanstvenik
Median $150K
Programski inženir
Median $125K

Raziskovalni znanstvenik

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Biomedicinski inženir
$128K
Kemijski inženir
$124K

Raziskovalni inženir

Strojni inženir
$154K
Vodja projektov
$196K
Vodja tehničnih programov
$271K
Manjka vaš naziv?

Poiščite vse plače na naši strani za plače ali dodajte svojo plačo za pomoč pri odklepanju strani.


Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri SRI International je Vodja tehničnih programov at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $271,350. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri SRI International je $150,000.

Izbrane službe

    Ni najdenih izbranih služb za SRI International

Povezana podjetja

  • FINRA
  • Battelle
  • MITRE
  • TIAA
  • The Aerospace Corporation
  • Prikaži vsa podjetja ➜

Drugi viri

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/sri-international/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.