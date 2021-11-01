Imenik podjetij
The Aerospace Corporation Plače

Plače The Aerospace Corporation se gibljejo od $95,475 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Računovodja na spodnjem koncu do $184,000 za Letalski inženir na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri The Aerospace Corporation. Zadnja posodobitev: 12/1/2025

Programski inženir
Median $111K

Backend programski inženir

Full-Stack programski inženir

Sistemski inženir

Podatkovni znanstvenik
Median $115K
Strojni inženir
Median $105K

Letalski inženir
Median $184K
Analitik kibernetske varnosti
Median $170K
Računovodja
$95.5K
Elektroinženir
$122K
Strojni inženir
$136K
Vodja projektov
$105K
Kadrovik
$109K
Vodja programskega inženirstva
$169K
Arhitekt rešitev
$150K
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri The Aerospace Corporation je Letalski inženir z letnim skupnim plačilom $184,000. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri The Aerospace Corporation je $118,303.

Drugi viri

