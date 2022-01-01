Imenik podjetij
Progressive
Progressive Plače

Plače Progressive se gibljejo od $43,215 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Prodaja na spodnjem koncu do $206,000 za Podatkovni znanstvenik na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Progressive. Zadnja posodobitev: 11/28/2025

Programski inženir
Associate Application Developer $91.6K
Application Developer $107K
Senior Application Developer $134K
Lead Application Developer $166K

Full-Stack programski inženir

Podatkovni analitik
Median $80K
Podatkovni znanstvenik
Senior Data Scientist $140K
Lead Data Scientist $206K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Informacijski tehnolog (IT)
Median $140K
Poslovni analitik
Median $100K
Likvidator škod
$69.3K
Služba za stranke
Median $54.5K
Trženje
$167K
Prodaja
$43.2K
Vodja programskega inženirstva
$138K
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Progressive je Podatkovni znanstvenik at the Lead Data Scientist level z letnim skupnim plačilom $206,000. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Progressive je $120,363.

