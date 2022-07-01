Imenik podjetij
Moda Operandi
Delate tukaj? Zahtevajte vaše podjetje
Najpomembnejši vpogledi
  • Prispevajte nekaj edinstvenih informacij o Moda Operandi, ki bi lahko koristile drugim (npr. nasveti za razgovor, izbira ekip, edinstvena kultura itd.).
    • O podjetju

    Moda Operandi was founded in 2010 out of the idea to empower people through exceptional fashion design. As a former Vogue editor, Moda co-founder Lauren Santo Domingo noticed a disconnect between the bold, expressive fashion from the runways and what she saw in stores. Then, she saw an opportunity. Today, it is our mission to make it easy for fashion designers to grow their business and consumers to realize their personal style. Moda is the only place in the world where fashion designers can sell their most creative work, including less commercial and one-of-a-kind pieces to a global audience of fashion-engaged consumers who want to shop them.The Moda Operandi platform carries hundreds of brands and designers across women’s, men’s, fine jewelry, and home. Moda has over 400 employees globally, ships to 125 countries, and has raised nearly $300 million in funding from top-tier investors.Join us as we build the world’s leading e-commerce platform for fashion discovery.

    http://modaoperandi.com
    Spletna stran
    2010
    Leto ustanovitve
    330
    Število zaposlenih
    $10M-$50M
    Ocenjen prihodek
    Sedež

    Prejemajte preverjene plače v vaš nabiralnik

    Naročite se na preverjene ponudbe.Po elektronski pošti boste prejeli razčlenitev podrobnosti o nadomestilu. Izvedi več

    To spletno mesto je zaščiteno z reCAPTCHA in veljajo Googlovi Pravilnik o zasebnosti in Pogoji storitve .

    Izbrane službe

      Ni najdenih izbranih služb za Moda Operandi

    Povezana podjetja

    • Microsoft
    • Snap
    • Roblox
    • Spotify
    • Flipkart
    • Prikaži vsa podjetja ➜

    Drugi viri