Illumina Računovodja Plače

Mediana Računovodja nadomestila in United States pri Illumina znaša skupaj $94K na year. Oglejte si razčlenitev osnovne plače, delnic in bonusov za celotne nadomestilne pakete Illumina. Nazadnje posodobljeno: 12/6/2025

Mediani paket
company icon
Illumina
senior accountant
San Diego, CA
Skupaj na leto
$94K
Raven
P1
Osnovna plača
$85K
Stock (/yr)
$5K
Bonus
$4K
Leta v podjetju
1 Leto
Leta izkušenj
5 Leta
Najnovejše prijave plač
Razpored pridobivanja

25%

LETO 1

25%

LETO 2

25%

LETO 3

25%

LETO 4

Vrsta delnic
RSU

Pri Illumina so RSUs predmet 4-letnega razporeda pridobivanja:

  • 25% se pridobi v 1st-LETO (25.00% letno)

  • 25% se pridobi v 2nd-LETO (25.00% letno)

  • 25% se pridobi v 3rd-LETO (25.00% letno)

  • 25% se pridobi v 4th-LETO (25.00% letno)



Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačan paket za Računovodja pri Illumina in United States znaša letno skupno plačilo $130,000. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Illumina za vlogo Računovodja in United States je $96,800.

Drugi viri

