Emerson Plače

Plače Emerson se gibljejo od $3,633 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Človeški viri na spodnjem koncu do $180,000 za Vodja programskega inženirstva na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Emerson. Zadnja posodobitev: 11/17/2025

Programski inženir
Median $105K

Full-Stack programski inženir

Vodja produktov
Median $130K
Strojni inženir
Median $95K

Strojni inženir
Median $107K
Vodja programskega inženirstva
Median $180K
Prodaja
Median $83K
Računovodja
$58.3K
Poslovni analitik
$5.1K
Poslovni razvoj
$112K
Inženir vodenja
$113K
Služba za stranke
$17.9K
Vodja podatkovne znanosti
$47.9K
Podatkovni znanstvenik
$8.3K
Elektroinženir
$132K
Finančni analitik
$34.6K
Človeški viri
$3.6K
Informacijski tehnolog (IT)
$20.1K
Trženje
$125K
Vodja programov
$171K
Vodja projektov
$113K
Analitik kibernetske varnosti
$30.9K
Arhitekt rešitev
$104K
Vodja tehničnih programov
$160K
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Emerson je Vodja programskega inženirstva z letnim skupnim plačilom $180,000. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Emerson je $104,475.

