Adresár Spoločností
ClassWallet
Pracujete tu? Nárokujte si svoju spoločnosť
Top poznatky
  • Prispejte niečím jedinečným o ClassWallet, čo by mohlo byť užitočné pre ostatných (napr. tipy na pohovor, výber tímov, jedinečná kultúra, atď).
    • O nás

    ClassWallet is a digital wallet and automated accounts payable platform for education, used in 27 states and by 19 state agencies, across 6,200 schools serving 4.1 million students. It saves time and overhead costs to track, pay and report on decentralized purchases. The platform includes an integrated marketplace of leading suppliers and learning curricula. ClassWallet is headquartered in Miami and has been ranked number 779 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. in 2022.

    classwallet.com
    Webstránka
    2014
    Rok založenia
    126
    # Zamestnancov
    $1M-$10M
    Odhadovaný príjem
    Sídlo

    Získajte overené platy do svojej schránky

    Prihláste sa na odber overených ponúk.Dostanete podrobný rozpis kompenzačných detailov e-mailom. Dozvedieť sa viac

    Táto stránka je chránená reCAPTCHA a spoločnosťou Google Pravidlá ochrany osobných údajov a Podmienky služby platia.

    Odporúčané ponuky práce

      Nenašli sa žiadne odporúčané ponuky práce pre ClassWallet

    Súvisiace spoločnosti

    • Dropbox
    • SoFi
    • Airbnb
    • Intuit
    • Stripe
    • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

    Ďalšie zdroje