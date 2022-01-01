Imenik podjetij
BlueVine
Delate tukaj? Zahtevajte vaše podjetje

BlueVine Plače

Plače BlueVine se gibljejo od $100,890 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Podatkovni analitik na spodnjem koncu do $270,000 za Poslovni razvoj na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri BlueVine. Zadnja posodobitev: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Poslovni razvoj
Median $270K
Podatkovni analitik
$101K
Finančni analitik
$114K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Trženje
$149K
Vodja partnerjev
$259K
Oblikovalec produktov
Median $151K
Vodja produktov
$199K
Programski inženir
$141K
Vodja programskega inženirstva
$264K
Manjka vaš naziv?

Poiščite vse plače na naši strani za plače ali dodajte svojo plačo za pomoč pri odklepanju strani.


Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri BlueVine je Poslovni razvoj z letnim skupnim plačilom $270,000. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri BlueVine je $151,000.

Izbrane službe

    Ni najdenih izbranih služb za BlueVine

Povezana podjetja

  • Cyndx
  • Yapstone
  • Upgrade
  • Hometap
  • Farmers Insurance
  • Prikaži vsa podjetja ➜

Drugi viri