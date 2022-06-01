BJC HealthCare Platy

Adresár Spoločností
Platový rozsah BJC HealthCare sa pohybuje od $79,600 v celkovej kompenzácii ročne pre Arhitekt rešitev na spodnom konci do $125,625 pre Analitik kibernetske varnosti na hornom konci. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov BJC HealthCare. Naposledy aktualizované: 8/25/2025

$160K

Poslovni analitik
$97.5K
Analitik podatkov
$98.9K
Analitik kibernetske varnosti
$126K

Arhitekt rešitev
$79.6K
Často kladené otázky

Najvyššie platená pozícia nahlásená v BJC HealthCare je Analitik kibernetske varnosti at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou kompenzáciou $125,625. To zahŕňa základný plat, ako aj akúkoľvek potenciálnu akciovú kompenzáciu a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková kompenzácia nahlásená v BJC HealthCare je $98,210.

