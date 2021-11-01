Adresár spoločností
The Aerospace Corporation
The Aerospace Corporation Platy

Platy The Aerospace Corporation sa pohybujú od $95,475 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Účtovník na spodnej hranici až po $184,000 pre Letecký inžinier na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov The Aerospace Corporation. Posledná aktualizácia: 12/1/2025

Softvérový inžinier
Median $111K

Backend softvérový inžinier

Full-Stack softvérový inžinier

Systémový inžinier

Dátový vedec
Median $115K
Mechanický inžinier
Median $105K

Letecký inžinier
Median $184K
Analytik kybernetickej bezpečnosti
Median $170K
Účtovník
$95.5K
Elektrotechnický inžinier
$122K
Hardvérový inžinier
$136K
Projektový manažér
$105K
Recruiter
$109K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$169K
Architekt riešení
$150K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v The Aerospace Corporation predstavuje Letecký inžinier s ročnou celkovou odmenou $184,000. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v The Aerospace Corporation je $118,303.

Ďalšie zdroje

