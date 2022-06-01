Adresár spoločností
Platy SRC sa pohybujú od $55,275 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Business analytik na spodnej hranici až po $201,000 pre Manažér softvérového inžinierstva na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov SRC. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/30/2025

Softvérový inžinier
Median $131K

Full-Stack softvérový inžinier

Business analytik
$55.3K
Elektrotechnický inžinier
$113K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Hardvérový inžinier
$81.1K
Produktový manažér
$80.4K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$201K
Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v SRC predstavuje Manažér softvérového inžinierstva at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $201,000. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v SRC je $97,163.

