Adresár spoločností
ShipBob
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť

ShipBob Platy

Platy ShipBob sa pohybujú od $24,430 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Dátový vedec na spodnej hranici až po $215,321 pre Architekt riešení na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov ShipBob. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/30/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Softvérový inžinier
Median $171K
Business analytik
$142K
Dátový vedec
$24.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Produktový dizajnér
$149K
Produktový manažér
Median $115K
Projektový manažér
$59.2K
Predaj
$214K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$193K
Architekt riešení
$215K
Chýba vám vaša pozícia?

Vyhľadajte všetky platy na našej stránke s odmeňovaním alebo pridajte svoj plat aby ste pomohli odomknúť stránku.


Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v ShipBob predstavuje Architekt riešení at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $215,321. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v ShipBob je $149,250.

Odporúčané pozície

    Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre ShipBob

Súvisiace spoločnosti

  • 6 River Systems
  • Anvyl
  • NEXT Trucking
  • Deliverr
  • McMaster-Carr
  • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

Ďalšie zdroje

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/shipbob/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.