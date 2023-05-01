Adresár spoločností
Paytronix Systems
Paytronix Systems Platy

Platy Paytronix Systems sa pohybujú od $55,275 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Predaj na spodnej hranici až po $213,060 pre Manažér partnerov na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Paytronix Systems. Posledná aktualizácia: 10/24/2025

Softvérový inžinier
Median $114K
Manažér partnerov
$213K
Predaj
$55.3K

Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Paytronix Systems predstavuje Manažér partnerov at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $213,060. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Paytronix Systems je $114,000.

