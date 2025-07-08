Adresár spoločností
Intellectual Ventures
Intellectual Ventures Platy

Platy Intellectual Ventures sa pohybujú od $183,080 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Obchodný rozvoj na spodnej hranici až po $186,428 pre Projektový manažér na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Intellectual Ventures. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/24/2025

Obchodný rozvoj
$183K
Projektový manažér
$186K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Intellectual Ventures predstavuje Projektový manažér at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $186,428. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Intellectual Ventures je $184,754.

Ďalšie zdroje

