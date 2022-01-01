Adresár spoločností
Health Catalyst
Health Catalyst Platy

Platy Health Catalyst sa pohybujú od $63,680 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Technický programový manažér na spodnej hranici až po $182,000 pre Manažér softvérového inžinierstva na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Health Catalyst. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/18/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
Softvérový inžinier
Median $128K
Produktový manažér
Median $143K
Dátový vedec
Median $126K

Business analytik
$83.6K
IT špecialista
$82.3K
Marketing
$108K
Projektový manažér
Median $120K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
Median $182K
Technický programový manažér
$63.7K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Health Catalyst predstavuje Manažér softvérového inžinierstva s ročnou celkovou odmenou $182,000. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Health Catalyst je $120,000.

