GXO Platy

Platy GXO sa pohybujú od $10,322 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Dátový analytik na spodnej hranici až po $419,588 pre Obchodné operácie na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov GXO. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/25/2025

Obchodné operácie
$420K
Business analytik
$60.7K
Obchodný rozvoj
$94.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

68 30
68 30
Dátový analytik
$10.3K
Dátový vedec
$68.6K
Finančný analytik
$126K
IT špecialista
$44.6K
Manažérsky konzultant
$90.5K
Mechanický inžinier
$94.5K
Produktový manažér
$119K
Programový manažér
$126K
Softvérový inžinier
$99.5K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$139K
Technický programový manažér
$119K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v GXO predstavuje Obchodné operácie at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $419,588. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v GXO je $97,180.

